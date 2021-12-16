NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 301 new cases, six deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
In this photo taken on May 20, 2019, an Afghan schoolgirl walks to school along a wall painted with handprints on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif. (Photo by FARSHAD USYAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FARSHAD USYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 301 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,290,214, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another six people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll of the pandemic to 28,849, according to the NCOC, adding that 704 are in critical condition.

During the period, 136 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,251,914, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 478,564 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 444,032 cases.

Previous articlePakistan, TTP have to talk for sake of peace: APS attack survivor
Staff Report

