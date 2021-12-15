World

US surpasses 800,000 coronavirus deaths as fifth wave takes hold

By AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C), Senate Majority leader Chuck Shumer (R) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (L) join others in holding electric candles as they participate in a candle light vigil in memory of the 800,000 people that have died in the United States of COVID 19 in Washington, DC on December 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON: The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 800,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed.

The figure is greater than the entire population of several states, including North Dakota and Alaska.

Around 450,000 of the deaths occurred in 2021, despite highly effective vaccines that were first authorized in December 2020 and widely available by springtime.

The vast majority of the deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

“As we mark the tragic milestone of 800,000 American deaths due to Covid-19, we remember each person and the lives they lived, and we pray for the loved ones left behind,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“To heal, we must remember. We must also act,” he said. “As we head into the winter and confront a new variant, we must resolve to keep fighting this virus together.”

According to official data, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 14 times higher among people who had not been fully vaccinated, compared to those who had, in September, the latest month analyzed.

Vaccinations picked up during the fourth wave of the disease, driven by the Delta variant, and more than 60 percent of the country’s 332 million people are now fully vaccinated – though the United States still lags behind other wealthy nations.

‘All of us know of someone’

The country is now into its fifth wave, with the epicentre in colder northern states, as people gather more often indoors.

Omicron, the latest variant of concern that has caused worldwide alarm since it was first reported in South Africa in late November, now accounts for around three percent of US cases, but that is expected to rise rapidly, as has been seen in other countries.

Even if early data suggesting the variant causes milder illness in most people is confirmed, its increased transmissibility and ability to overcome prior immunity may negate this advantage, by infecting far more people.

Health authorities are urging everyone over 16 to get a booster shot to restore immunity to levels comparable to two doses against earlier strains.

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who lead the House of Representatives and Senate respectively, as well as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress, held a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol building Tuesday evening.

“On this day… we will remember that 800,000 loved ones did not make it this far: a lost father or grandfather, mother or grandmother, a friend, a familiar face in the neighbourhood,” Schumer said in a statement.

“All of us know of someone whom this disease has taken away.”

Previous articleTaliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

GENEVA: The UN has said there are "credible allegations" of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said...
Read more
World

Putin seeks ‘immediate talks’ with NATO on Russia’s security

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish and French counterparts on Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO...
Read more
World

China urges U.S. to stop driving wedge between Asia-Pacific countries

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday urged the United States to stop driving a wedge between Asia-Pacific countries. Wang's remarks came hours after...
Read more
World

Indian police probe Mother Teresa charity for ‘forced conversion’

NEW DELHI: Indian police are probing a charity started by Mother Teresa, officials said Tuesday, in the latest example of growing pressure on Christians...
Read more
World

No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.