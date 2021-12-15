NATIONAL

New US ambassador advocates ‘strong trade ties’

By Staff Report
Donald Blome, US Consul General in Jerusalem, speaks during the launch of a conservation project to preserve Solomon's Pools in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on October 10, 2017. The 750,000 USD program will help protect this historic site damaged in recent years by erosion to support tourism and the Palestinian economy in launching a major conservation project to protect and preserve the famous Solomon's Pools archaeological site in Bethlehem. / AFP PHOTO / Musa AL SHAER (Photo credit should read MUSA AL SHAER/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome said Washington sought to build strong economic and trade ties with Islamabad which would be in the United States’ interest

Briefing the US Senate Committee during the confirmation hearing late Tuesday, Blome said under its geoeconomic policy, the US wanted to enhance economic and commercial relations with Pakistan.

The envoy expressed his conviction to work for Pakistan’s digital economy and intellectual property protection, besides promoting transparent and vast investment in the country.

The diplomat said the US wanted to build a “better, mutual and bilateral” relationship between Pakistan and India, adding: “The region cannot afford another conflict,” he added.

“Being an ambassador in Pakistan, safe evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan will be my priority,” he said.

The US diplomatic mission in Pakistan would strive for a stable and all-inclusive government in Afghanistan. “I will make sure that Afghanistan does not turn into a safe haven for extremists,” he said.

About the US assistance to Pakistan to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, Blome said the US has donated 100,000 masks and 25,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pakistan, in addition to 27 million vaccination doses and 200 ventilators.

