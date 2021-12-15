New US ambassador advocates ‘strong trade ties’

WASHINGTON: Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome said Washington sought to build strong economic and trade ties with Islamabad which would be in the United States’ interest

Briefing the US Senate Committee during the confirmation hearing late Tuesday, Blome said under its geoeconomic policy, the US wanted to enhance economic and commercial relations with Pakistan.

The envoy expressed his conviction to work for Pakistan’s digital economy and intellectual property protection, besides promoting transparent and vast investment in the country.

The diplomat said the US wanted to build a “better, mutual and bilateral” relationship between Pakistan and India, adding: “The region cannot afford another conflict,” he added.

“Being an ambassador in Pakistan, safe evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan will be my priority,” he said.

The US diplomatic mission in Pakistan would strive for a stable and all-inclusive government in Afghanistan. “I will make sure that Afghanistan does not turn into a safe haven for extremists,” he said.

About the US assistance to Pakistan to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, Blome said the US has donated 100,000 masks and 25,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pakistan, in addition to 27 million vaccination doses and 200 ventilators.