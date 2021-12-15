NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 370 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a media person with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 370 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,289,913, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another four people lost their lives due to the pandemic over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,843, according to the NCOC, and 706 are in critical condition.

During the period, 194 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,251,778, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 478,412 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 443,985 cases.

Previous articleNew twist as forensic of ‘leaked audio’ of Nisar finds clip doctored
Staff Report

NATIONAL

BRI to bring prosperity for world by generating global integration: FM

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi...

Saudi Arabia ready to normalise ties with Israel based on Arab initiative

US surpasses 800,000 coronavirus deaths as fifth wave takes hold

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

