NCOC daily update: 370 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 370 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,289,913, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another four people lost their lives due to the pandemic over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,843, according to the NCOC, and 706 are in critical condition.

During the period, 194 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,251,778, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 478,412 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 443,985 cases.