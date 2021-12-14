NATIONAL

NCOC to decide about schools’ winter holidays tomorrow

By News Desk

The federal and provincial education ministries have deliberated on the proposal regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson of the federal education ministry, decisions related to the winter break were taken after consulting all the provincial ministers. However, a final decision will be taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education Wajeeha Akram, reviewed reforms in the provincial education system and also considered a proposal to shift the winter break to January.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government had already announced winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20 to January 1.

Previous articleHumanitarian transactions for Afghanistan
News Desk

