Protecting criminals 

By Editor's Mail
There is a perception based on ground realities that in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the state is often seen protecting those criminals who are influential and wealthy, irrespective of the gruesome charges they face or the gravity of crimes committed by them.

In Georgia USA, while there is a trial in progress by a jury of three white men for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, who was suspected by them for a series of break-ins in their neighbourhood. The video showing the gruesome slaying of Mr Arbery was captured on a CCTV videotape and was widely telecast by all TV channels and viewed by the public. Neither the State Prosecutor nor the regulators have objected, nor have there been any complaints by the defendant’s lawyers entertained to stop the media from showing it.

In Pakistan, PEMRA has prohibited on 14 November TV channels from airing the CCTV video of Noor Muqaddam murder accused Zahir Jaffer. The CCTV footage reveals the ordeal suffered by Noor hours before her brutal murder. Why should PEMRA be seen protecting this criminal. It is an unfortunate reality that influential and rich criminals involved in gruesome deeds have often got away because of friendly prosecution. It was public outcry and resentment that enabled the murderer and rapist of Zainab to get punished. Thereafter numerous other paedophiles who have murdered innocent victims in their teens have got away with lighter sentences.

Crime has flourished and increased in Pakistan because laws are selectively applied and the State is often seen not performing its constitutional role in protecting the lives and property of citizens.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

