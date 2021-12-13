Practice of enforced disappearances should end: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure over the practice of enforced disappearances, according to Express Tribune.

During a hearing of the case pertaining to the disappearance of journalist Mudasir Naaru, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said if the practice of whisking people away continued, then the court will initiate proceedings under Article 6 and include the “chief executives” in the case too.

The IHC CJ said there is no accountability in Pakistan and the Commission for Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances does nothing except postpone hearings.

“There are thousands of families whose loved ones have gone missing, but no one bothers with them,” he said, adding that the state is responsible for these missing persons and this practice should be ended.

The case was then adjourned till January 18.