Local bodies for solving problems

The local body system was in place and working before independence. Unfortunately, after independence, it lost its value and form. The leadership of our political parties portray themselves as champions of democracy, but all parties have failed to follow the democratic norms. We have wasted 74 years in search of a workable system that ensures power to people.

A system that would ensure freedom of expression, value for diversity, equity, and above all respect for human dignity. Our country has seen champions of the cause of democracy fighting to the death to resist the transfer of power to people through the local bodies system. We have also seen dictators championing democratic norms and introducing local body systems. Unfortunately, every time it turned out to be an attempt to further their personal grip on power and lengthen their tenure.

- Advertisement -

Still, whenever the local bodies system could run for whatever motives, it delivered to some extent. Be it the municipal elections during the Zia era or, successive government, or the Nazim system by Musharraf, a local body system being closer to problems of common person delivered. Unfortunately, since democracy took over in 2009, the grassroots democratic system has been bypassed by the provincial governments creating a devoid between the government and people. Funds go wasted and are more susceptible to corruption.

Money gets spent on the whims of provincial governments who are more focused on their popularity and grip on power than the problems of people. The provinces resisted devolution of power to lower levels and would only hold local body elects under instructions of the apex courts. Even then they would make the local bodies toothless. It is about time that our political parties realize that problems of people are best solved by devolving power to grassroots and they must empower people through a strong and powerful local bodies system.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

Islamabad