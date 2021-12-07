Climate change and Glasgow conference

The industrial revolution was a turning point in climate change of the world. Since 1995, conferences based on the issue of climate change with the International community have started to curb the emission of greenhouse gases. Afterwards, another agreement was signed, called the Paris agreement, which holds a strong belief from all the state members to cut down their carbon emissions as early as possible. The rise in sea level is taking place, seen in the cutting off the trees, emission of greenhouse gases and wildfires. The developed nations decided to give financial support to developing states up to $100 billion per year, but their promises remain unfulfilled.

Another meeting was arranged this year, following the Paris conference, in Glasgow, to discuss the environmental crisis. This year, the U.S. again joined the conference after a 4-year gap. The leading role of America in this context is very pivotal by taking a pragmatic step to reduce its emissions by 2050. Brazil has decided to cut down its carbon emissions by 2030 to get a net-zero emission target. Targets have been set for all the countries to meet their plans by introducing renewable resources of energy: electric cars and wind energy. The big three emitters of carbon gases have pledged to phase out of their old energy resources. They also have decided to increase the financial aid for the poor countries to achieve their goals. Scientists want to attain a temperature of 1.5 degrees celsius, just like the start of the twentieth century. If it does not come under control, the consequences will be disastrous for the human species. Since the Paris agreement, promises have not been kept: the disbursement of aid to underdeveloped nations, transition from coal to renewable energy, and collaboration of the countries with each other are absent in this regard.

Till now, the Pakistan government has not devised a plan to control carbon emissions. The government has introduced zig-zag technology to control the pollution from the furnaces. In an attempt to curb the stubble burning, the government is taking action against the farmers. So, by the participation of individuals, the world can get the results.

AFAQ ALI VIRK

Lahore