Chris Gayle, David Miller among 443 foreign cricketers confirmed for PSL 7 draft

By News Desk

KARACHI: At least 443 foreign cricketers have registered for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ahead of the scheduled players’ draft of the league.

The seventh edition of the PSL will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore. The players’ draft for the league will be held in Lahore on December 12.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed to Geo News that at least 443 players have registered for the players’ draft.

Cricketers Chris Gayle, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Thisara Perera, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, David Willey, Marchant De Lange, Tabraiz Shamsi, Isuru Udana, James Vince, and Sandeep Lamichhane are slated for platinum categories.

Among the platinum category players, some are partially available. Shamsi is available for a limited window from January 27 to February 5. Gayle is available till February 13 from the start, while Roy will be available from February 1 and Rashid Khan and Tymal Mills from January 28.

Players in the Diamond category include Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Dan Lawrence, David Weise, James Faulkner, Lewis Gregory, Ben Dunk, Bhumika Rajapaksa, Dane Villas, Dushmantha Chameera, Fabian Allen, Harry Brook, Joe Clarke, Hazratullah Zazai, Kusal Mendis, Lendl Simmons, Luke Write, Mitchell McCleanaghan, Phil Salt, Odean Smith, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saqib Mehmood, Samit Patel, Hamid Hassan, Johnson Charles, Mehmoodullah, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmed, Naveenul Haq, and Sherfane Rutherford.

The players’ list has representation from all top cricketing nations other than India.

Players from associate and not-so-regular cricketing nations like France, Italy, Iran, Equatorial Guinea, Maldives, and Malaysia are also included in the long list of players available for PSL 7.

