Medical as a field, interest or obsession?

The medical field is considered to be one of the charming fields in the world and is desired much. In today’s generation, becoming a medico has been a trend. Every single student wants to be a doctor by hook or by crook; particularly, in Pakistan.

Every year, thousands of students go for entry tests in different medical colleges of Pakistan and many of them fail. It is not a big deal that they attempt the test but after failing the entry test, they again give it a try. They do not leave trying unless they pass it. In this period of trial, they lose their many precious years. The same was the case with one of my friends. He had attempted an entry test for Bolan Medical College, Quetta (BMC); he failed four times but still, he was setting up his mind for medical. He wasted his time as well as money by taking coaching classes in Quetta. In this large period of time, one could complete his graduation but his love for medicine harmed him a lot. There are many other students like him who have attempted entry tests twice and even thrice and have failed consecutively.

Moreover, in Balochistan, one can find no other career than medical. Half of Balochistan chooses medicine as a career. Secondly, in District Awaran, a newly born boy will plan to select medicine as a career in his future while he does not know what medicine is? It is not his fault; as, the word medical is echoed in his ears when he opens his eyes for the first time in the world. His parents and relatives will want him to be a doctor. It is not wrong to go for medicine; but, it is wrong to only think and make mind for medicine for it is the wish of others. It is not wrong to study medicine; but, it is wrong to waste your four to five years just for your friends who want you to be in a white coat. It is not wrong to have dreams but it is wrong to be addicted to something for which you are not made for.

Now, the real and painful scene starts, which is depression. Eighty to ninety percent of medical students suffer from depression. They regret selecting the medical field but they have selected it and now they have to go with it. Maybe fate wanted this for them. There are many reasons for their depression. Firstly, medicine is time-consuming. Secondly, it needs much efforts and hard work. Many of medical students have committed suicide due to depression. Recently, a young boy from Karachi committed suicide due to depression and he was supposed to be a student of medicine.

Moreover, many students, after the completion of their graduation in medical feild, quit it. They either opt CSS or do something different which is totally opposite to medical. If you had not to go for medical then why did you waste your time and money of your parents here?

I do not mean to write that students should not opt medical as a career but to tell that do not be addicted. Do not select medicine if you do not know what is to come next and what to be suffered from? Be the painter of your life yourself, do not give the paint brush to someone else. Whatever! Do what you like but do not harm yourself. Value your time.

WASEEM AHMED

Hub city