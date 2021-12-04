Best possible arrangements in place for NA-133 by-election, says ECP chief

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the best possible arrangements in NA-133 have been made in cooperation with the government and Punjab Rangers for the by-election scheduled to be held on Sunday, according to Geo News.

The chief election commissioner said that mobile apps have been downloaded on the mobile phones of presiding officers to keep a tight watch on activities.

Three committees have been constituted to review the use of electronic voting machines, with professional and technical personnel included in the committees, said the Chief Election Commissioner.

“The decision on EVMs will be made in light of the committees’ recommendations,” he stated.

During the elections, he said, police will be deployed at all polling stations and Rangers will patrol.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, there has been no incident of the presiding officer going missing in any election since the Daska election.

Those who were guilty of the violations in the Daska elections would pay a price, he assured.