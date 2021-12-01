NATIONAL

KP govt approves residential colony for working journalists

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally approved a residential colony for Peshawar’s 564 working journalists in the New Peshawar City project.

A meeting of the provincial cabinet was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, in which a 21-point agenda as well as seven additional items were discussed.

According to KP Minister Kamran Bangash, the provincial cabinet also approved provision of 10-marla plot to each member of the Peshawar Press Club.

Bangash said the present government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of journalists, adding that the provincial cabinet has approved the KP Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Book Registration Amendment Act 2021.

“The chief minister also directed the concerned authorities to expedite the legislation process to make the former FATA project employees permanent as promised by the government,” Bangash said while addressing the news conference.

He said the provincial cabinet has approved KP Child Protection and Welfare Amendment Act 2020.

In view of increase in sexual offenses against children in KP, the KP Assembly speaker had constituted a special committee. The special committee had proposed amendments to the KP Child Protection Act, 2010.

Bangash said that legislation would be enacted to award strict punishment to those involved in crimes against children.

He said the cabinet approved the KP National Parks Rules 2021 for better management and administration of national parks in the province.

He said the provincial cabinet also approved a supplementary grant for rehabilitation of flood-affected roads and a supplementary grant of Rs2.677 billion to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) for expansion and rehabilitation of gas network in gas producing districts of the province.

Aziz Buneri

