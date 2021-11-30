SC turns down K-P govt’s request to alter schedule of local body elections

The Supreme Court (SC) has turned down the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government’s request to change schedule of local body elections.

Supreme Court’s three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the K-P government’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order to hold local body elections in the province on a party basis.

“There is no provision in the law for the order passed by the PHC, if the court does not grant restraining orders, then allow the date of election to be changed,” he requested.

The advocate general K-P pleaded that elections were not the only matter and true representation was required.

The SC maintained that the local body elections in K-P will be held on a party basis as per schedule.

Justice Bandial said that elections on a party basis lead to disintegration in communities.

“It is necessary to strengthen political parties to strengthen democracy in the country, political parties cannot be excluded from the political process,” the judge said.

“We strongly oppose changing history,” he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah maintained that no political party came to the court, nor did they indicate that the PHC decision caused them harm.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case indefinitely.

It stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken all the necessary steps to implement the decision of the PHC and that the issue of the local body elections schedule had already been delayed for two years.

Earlier, the PHC had declared the provision of the K-P Local Government Act for holding elections of village and neighbourhood councils on a non-party basis as unconstitutional.

Adding to that, the SC issued a notice to the ECP, last week in a case pertaining to the PHC’s decision regarding local body elections in K-P.