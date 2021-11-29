NATIONAL

Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passes away

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passed away in Islamabad on Monday following a prolonged illness, state broadcaster Pakistan Television confirmed. He was 83.

Born in 1938 in Madras (now Chennai) city of British India, Din along with his family had migrated to East Pakistan following partition and had studied BSc in Pharmacy at the Dhaka University.

In 1960, he moved to West Pakistan and three years later, enrolled in Karachi University to study journalism.

In 1964, he joined the Pakistan Press International (PPI) — then Pakistan Press Agency (PPA) — as a cub reporter.

Later, he joined Dawn, serving as a resident editor for Islamabad and Lahore. He was also the newspaper’s correspondent in London between 2006 and 2009.

He also served in The News and now-defunct The Muslim, and remained associated with Express Tribune — which started in 2010 — as its first managing editor until 2014 when he resigned from the position to work as a freelance journalist.

Among his other experience in the field, he served as the assistant secretary general for the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and later on, as the president of the South Asia Free Media Association (SAFMA) from 2002 to 2006.

PTV paid homage to the deceased for his “illustrious career” that spanned 60 years.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Din was one of the most “capable [and] fiercely independent journalist[s]” he had encountered.

Previous articleControversy clouds Ashes before a ball is even bowled
Next articleTimeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC stays imprisonment of Mandi Bahauddin DC, AC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday stayed a verdict of a consumer court ordering the arrest of Mandi Bahauddin Deputy Commissioner Tariq Basra...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC serves notice on AGP in Saqib Nisar audio case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a pre-admission notice to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on a petition seeking a probe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road accident leaves three killed, nine injured in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Karachi on Monday, media reported. A van carrying staff of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron variant ‘inevitable’ in Pakistan, have ‘few weeks’ to reduce threat: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Omicron variant of coronavirus that spread around the world last week -- with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP economic potential to be tapped through SEZs: official

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are determined to tap the economic potential of the province through the development of special economic zones (SEZs),...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-London workers humiliate Tariq Mir during charity event

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London’s supporters threw ink at Tariq Mir, MQM’s former senior leader and treasury head, during a charity fundraiser...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP economic potential to be tapped through SEZs: official

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are determined to tap the economic potential of the province through the development of special economic zones (SEZs),...

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Timeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout

Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passes away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.