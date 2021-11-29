Record rice production to help Pakistan earn $ 4.75b from export: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and

Research (NFS&R) Fakhar Imam has said that record rice production of nine million ton this year has endowed the country to earn 4.75 billion dollars from its exports.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said both the government and the private sector will have to make coordinated efforts to achieve this export potential.

Fakhar Imam said that we have also suggested that a committee be formed under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan to monitor and push the exports of rice.

He pointed out that Pakistan is primarily exporting the rice to China, Kenya, UAE, Afghanistan and Afghanistan. He said we can also explore other markets in Africa and Latin America for its export.

The Minister NFS&R said there has also been record production of sugarcane. He said prices of the commodity witnessed an increase due to its hoarding by certain elements. He however expressed the confidence that the price of sugar will further come down.