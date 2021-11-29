NATIONAL

Blogger’s ‘bareheaded’ photos at Kartarpur gurdwara provokes controversy, Police launches investigation

By News Desk

A female blogger’s photos taken at the Kartarpur Gurdwara has sparked controversy on social media on Monday.

The Punjab Police has launched an investigation soon after the controversy started making rounds on the social media, after an Indian Sikh journalist, Ravinder Singh Robin shed light on the offensive nature of the photo-shoot on Twitter.

“Modelling bareheaded for ladies’ attire, in the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman has [severely] hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs,” he stated.

Soon after, the Punjab Police tweeted that they were “investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against [those] responsible”.

“[The] management of concerned brand & model are being investigated. Worship places of all religions are equally respectable,” it said.

It is pertinent to note that the blogger’s photos were shared on the Instagram page of a clothing brand named Mannat Clothing, but were removed after the criticism.

As per the sources, the police would first investigate the “model” and the brand’s role in the capturing of the photos and later “register a case”, while adding that “[Police] are checking whether the model conducted the photoshoot on her own or the brand carried out the session.”

Later, the blogger, Sauleha Imtiaz apologised for the pictures, while clarifying that the pictures were not part of a formal photoshoot.

“I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn’t done to hurt anyone[‘s] sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don’t respect their culture, I am Sorry,” she stated.

“I respect the Sikh culture very much and I am sorry to all the Sikh community.”

The clothing brand Mannat in their defense, clarified that “the pictures posted on our accounts are NOT part of any [photo]shoot done by Mannat Clothing. These pictures were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress.”

“However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person who was offended by this,” the statement added.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “the designer and the model must apologise to Sikh community” over the photos.

“Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a film set,” he tweeted.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill termed the blogger’s photos “stupid and unthoughtful”, saying the designer must apologise for “hurting Sikh community’s religious sentiments”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident, sought a report from the chief secretary and ordered an inquiry into it.

Buzdar also sought action against the officials who allowed the “modelling”, with a statement saying “Not only will action be taken against those responsible after a comprehensive investigation into the incident but it will also be seen being taken.”

Previous articleNew Covid variant extremely dangerous: Asad
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New Covid variant extremely dangerous: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, is extremely dangerous and next two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan logs lowest daily COVID -19 tally in over 1.5 years

Pakistan logged 176 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily tally since April last year, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

By election on Senate seat vacated by Ayub Afridi on December 20

ISLAMABAD: Bye-election to the Senate seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vacated by Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi would be held on December 20, announced Election Commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Culture major bond to bring people of Korea, Pakistan closer; says Amb Sangpyo

LAHORE: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo of Republic of Korea has said that culture and peoples' exchanges are the most effective ways to make different people...
Read more
NATIONAL

No back channel with India on Kashmir dispute until enabling environment is created, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday made it clear that there is no back channel working between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lowest daily Covid-19 tally since April 2020: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan logged 176 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily tally since April last year, the Ministry of National...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Xi stresses strengthening military talent cultivation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed thorough military talent cultivation to support and lead progress in strengthening the armed forces. Xi, also general secretary...

China puts forward four proposals as Iran nuclear talks resume

Shaheen, Ravichandran become leading wicket takers in Tests this year

Culture major bond to bring people of Korea, Pakistan closer; says Amb Sangpyo

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.