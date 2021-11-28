PM to inaugurate Al-Qadir University at Sohawa today

JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa in Jhelum on Monday.

Based on Islamic teachings, Sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in character building and promoting modern knowledge among the youth.

A block of the university has been completed, while construction of two academic blocks has been underway.

Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.