NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate Al-Qadir University at Sohawa today

By Staff Report

JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa in Jhelum on Monday.

Based on Islamic teachings, Sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in character building and promoting modern knowledge among the youth.

A block of the university has been completed, while construction of two academic blocks has been underway.

Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

Previous articleAPHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in Indian jails
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI terms Sindh LG Bill as ‘black law’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday termed Sindh’s new local government bill ‘black law’ . Khurrum Sher Zaman has strongly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Third Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital to be inaugurated in Karachi soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Abdul Qadir University on Monday, the second university to be built by the premier himself after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP orders probe into Lahore vote-buying video

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to act on a video showing alleged Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers paying bribes...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran blames absence of rule of law for Pakistan’s woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the elite capture of Pakistan’s resources and absence of the rule of law had not only deprived...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants kill two soldiers near Afghanistan border: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Militants targeted a military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghanistan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight, the army said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four more fatalities raise dengue fever toll to 137 in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Four more people died of dengue fever in Punjab over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll of the disease-infected people to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP orders probe into Lahore vote-buying video

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to act on a video showing alleged Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers paying bribes...

PSL 7: Fresh tiff emerges between PCB, franchise owners

Liverpool rout Southampton

Iyer puts India in box seat on dream debut against New Zealand

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]istantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.