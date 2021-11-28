NATIONAL

NA-133 by-poll: Leaked video shows PML-N office-bearers buying votes

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A camera footage making rounds on social media purportedly shows office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) engaged in buying of votes ahead of a crucial by-election in NA-133 (Lahore-XI).

The constituency is a key Lahore seat that fell vacant after the death of Pervaiz Malik, Lahore president of PML-N, in October. The party has nominated his wife, Shaista Pervaiz, for the by-election scheduled for December 5.

Pervaiz is already a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat.

The video that surfaced late Saturday shows two men taking oaths on Quran, registering names of those selling votes and handing undisclosed amounts of money to them.

Posters of PML-N leadership, including Pervaiz, are visible in the background.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the suspects.

“The video is a big proof [of PML-N engaging in illegal practices],” he said.

The minister said the videos have proved the conscience [of the voters] is being bought in blatant violation of the election laws. “What other evidence does the ECP need [to take action]? Immediate notice should be taken.”

It merits a mention here the PML-N has staunchly opposed proposed election reforms aimed at curbing the notorious practices of election rigging and vote buying, claiming these would only benefit the ruling party.

