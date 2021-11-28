Alvi, Iran counterpart discus trade, economy on ECO sidelines

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms between Pakistan and Iran for trade and economy, emphasising the utilisation of barter trade regimes.

The ties were discussed in a meeting between Alvi and his Iran counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in the Ashgabat capital of Turkmenistan.

Alvi congratulated Raisi on assuming the office of the president after his victory in recent elections.

He underlined that Pakistan considered Iran as an important Muslim neighbour and brother nation based on deep-rooted historical, linguistic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the regular high-level interactions which had reinforced different avenues of bilateral cooperation.

Alvi highlighted that Pakistan accorded highest priority to shift geo-economic prosperity and regional connectivity agenda.

He expressed satisfaction at the recent operationalization of International Road Transport (TIR) shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan which he pointed out would be beneficial for the entire ECO region.

Alvi thanked Iran’s consistent support to the Kashmir dispute, particularly from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On regional situation, particularly in the context of Afghanistan, Alvi noted the increased convergence of views among the neighbouring countries. He emphasised the need for closely coordinated approach to achieve shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He laid emphasis on urgent provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan. He also stressed the de-freezing of Kabul’s financial assets.

Alvi reiterated the invitation of a visit to Pakistan to Raisi at his earliest convenience.

The two also agreed to stay engaged on matters of mutual interest and otherwise.