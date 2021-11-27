PM Imran asks ‘in what capacity was Maryam Nawaz running govt’s media cell?’

After the PML-N leader had admitted that she was running the party’s media cell, Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned while chairing a meeting of PTI leaders “In what capacity was [PML-N Vice President] Maryam Nawaz running the government media cell?”

The PM observed that the PML-N tried to create a division in the media, after Maryam Nawaz confessed to ordering the media cell to stop giving advertisements to certain channels.

PM Imran Khan further observed that PML-N leaders called the members of the PTI “fascists” while they themselves were more than that.

“They accuse us of trying to curb the media while they themselves stood exposed now,” he stated.

As per the sources, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has given briefing to the PM on the progress of the committee formed to probe Maryam’s admission as well as the action taken on the matter so far.

At another instance, the PM while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Sindh Development Plan worth Rs444 billion stated that the uplift of 14 districts of the province was a priority, while adding that the objective of the plan was to improve the socio-economic status of the residents of Sindh.

The PM gave directive to the concerned departments to fast-track work on Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and construction of sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad and Sanghar, while regretting that the previous governments had ignored the development of Sindh.

The PM further directed the authorities concerned that priority must be given to less-developed and rural areas of the province to ensure prosperity, while stressing on the need for transparency, quality of work and adherence to timelines while implementing the plan.

It is pertinent to note that the Sindh Development Plan includes projects related to roads and motorways, housing, information technology and telecom, water resources, health, higher education, vocational training, disaster management, railways, energy and establishment of sports facilities.

The participants of the meeting were informed that overall the Sindh Development Plan comprises 48 Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, 50 non-PSDP ones and seven public-private partnership schemes.

It merits mention that the government has approved 26 new PSDP projects and allocated financial resources for fiscal year 2021-22.

An amount of Rs16.304 billion has been authorised by the Planning Commission for eight federal government divisions and organisations.

The meeting had Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and other senior officials in attendance.