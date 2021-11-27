NCOC daily update: 411 new cases, seven deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 411 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,283,886, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another seven people died of the viral disease over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,704, according to the NCOC, adding that 935 are in critical condition.

During the period, 300 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,241,589, said the NCOC.

Sindh province is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 475,097 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 442,876 cases.