PM initiates disciplinary action against bureaucrat for mocking PTI on social media

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against a senior bureaucrat for sharing “objectionable comments” against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on a social media platform, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard on Monday, stating therein that: “The Prime Minister in his capacity as ‘Authority’ is pleased to appoint Mr. Sanaullah Abbasi (PSWBS-22), Director General, FIA, Islamabad, as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry proceedings against Mr. Hammad Shamimi (SGTBS-21), Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, Islamabad.”

The notification further said that the inquiry should be completed within 60 days and the inquiry officer must “submit a probe report to the Authority within seven days of the completion of the inquiry with clear findings”.

The statement of allegations issued by the division stated that BS-21 officer Hammad Shamimi had posted a comment on a social media page/platform that was tantamount to misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

According to the division, Shamimi, in his post in Urdu, had written: “A similarity between the PTI and the Taliban is that both are figuring out how to run the government only after assuming power. And the centre of hope for both of them is Aabpara.”