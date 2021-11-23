Pakistan wants economic partnerships, investment from US: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf has urged the international community to devise a system to ensure provision of assistance to Afghans before winter.

The advisor was talking to a six-member US delegation headed by Congressman Gregory Meeks. He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as nearly sixty percent of the Afghan population may face extreme level of hunger.

He said that Afghanistan’s financial and banking system is in disarray. Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has undergone a transformation and shifted its priorities from geopolitics to geo-economics.

He said Pakistan is focused to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world under the economic security model. He said that Pakistan wants economic partnerships and investment from the United States. The advisor said that US companies doing successful business in Pakistan is in the best interest of both the countries.

“The world needs to devise an effective system by which assistance can reach Afghan men, women and children before the severity of winter hits,” he said. He further said, “Financial and banking system in Afghanistan is in disarray. The problem must be resolved quickly to avert the collapse of the system in the country.”

The officials agreed to move in a positive direction in all areas of mutual interest.