NATIONAL

Pakistan wants economic partnerships, investment from US: Moeed

By Staff Report
4 MEMBER US DELEGATION HEADED BY MR CHRIS SOCHA, MINORITY STAFF DIRECTOR, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE MEETS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR DR. MOEED YUSUF IN HIS OFFICE ISLAMABAD.

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf has urged the international community to devise a system to ensure provision of assistance to Afghans before winter.

The advisor was talking to a six-member US delegation headed by Congressman Gregory Meeks. He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as nearly sixty percent of the Afghan population may face extreme level of hunger.

He said that Afghanistan’s financial and banking system is in disarray. Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has undergone a transformation and shifted its priorities from geopolitics to geo-economics.

He said Pakistan is focused to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world under the economic security model. He said that Pakistan wants economic partnerships and investment from the United States. The advisor said that US companies doing successful business in Pakistan is in the best interest of both the countries.

“The world needs to devise an effective system by which assistance can reach Afghan men, women and children before the severity of winter hits,” he said. He further said, “Financial and banking system in Afghanistan is in disarray. The problem must be resolved quickly to avert the collapse of the system in the country.”

The officials agreed to move in a positive direction in all areas of mutual interest.

Previous articleGovt focused to enhance investment in export industry: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt focused to enhance investment in export industry: PM

Comprehensive system launched to review progress of projects under CPEC and to expedite development work ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to conduct inquiry against senior bureaucrat into highly objectionable comments on social media

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has decided to conduct an inquiry against Senior Joint Secretary Hammad Shamimi into highly objectionable comments on a social media...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kamyab Pakistan Program to prove a milestone in uplifting lower strata of society: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the Kamyab Pakistan Program will prove to be a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to ensure holding of next elections via EVMs at all cost: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the government will ensure holding the next general election through Electronic...
Read more
NATIONAL

PKLI starts liver transplantation for kids

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) has started transplantation of children while liver transplantation of four children has also been successfully done,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Overseas Pakistanis stage protest outside ECP, demand right to vote

ISLAMABAD: A protest demonstration was organised by overseas Pakistanis on Monday outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to give them their right...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Dubai cricket chief offers to host ‘sporting war’, bilateral cricket series...

Almost a month after the arch-rivals, Pakistan-India played an ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Cricket Council Chairman...

Govt to conduct inquiry against senior bureaucrat into highly objectionable comments on social media

Kamyab Pakistan Program to prove a milestone in uplifting lower strata of society: Tarin

Govt to ensure holding of next elections via EVMs at all cost: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.