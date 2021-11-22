Education-based research key in setting direction of agriculture sector; says Gardezi

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Monday said that education-based research actually plays the most important role in determining the direction of the agriculture sector.

Gardezi expressed these views while addressing the audiences at the inaugural session of Silver Jubilee Week being held here at Arid Agriculture University.

Mr Gardezi said that the 25-years journey of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is highly commendable.

“The university has rendered invaluable services in the field of agricultural education and research. Graduates of the same university are rendering valuable services in various institutions across the country,” he added.

The Minister said that Arid Agriculture University has also been instrumental in introducing hydroponic technology in the country while research projects on high value crops are underway.

“This will help in modern development of agriculture in the region in future. Students of this University are involved in Rabi crop production campaigns 2021-22 including Wheat crop and in this regard, providing awareness to farmers about latest production technology of Rabi crops,” he added.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi further said that unfortunately in past, no importance was given to agricultural education and research.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Dr. Qamar Zaman said that there are six faculties working in this university at present and the total number of students in this institution is more than 12 thousand.

Apart from agriculture, he added, education is being imparted in the fields of Veterinary, Biochemistry and Information Technology at the university.

He thanked the Minister for attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations. A large number of scholars, academia and students attended the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.