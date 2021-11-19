Opinion

Imran Khan and TLP

Same objectives

By Editorial
0
0

In April the Interior Ministry banned the TLP for engaging in terrorism, with the Information Minister claiming that the militant network had links with India. Those in power however took little interest in preparing a strong legal case against the TLP or its chief Saad Rizvi.

This encouraged the TLP to initiate fresh protests for the release of Saad Rizvi last month. At least four police officials reportedly died while trying to stop the march from proceeding to Islamabad. Talks were then re-initiated with the TLP.

- Advertisement -

It appears from media reports that there were differences between the Army and Prime Minister Imran Khan over use of force against the TLP. Mr Khan had reportedly authorised the use of force against the TLP marchers. The Army calculated what it would entail to applying force against the marchers, with many casualties taking place if the law enforcers were to open fire on those refusing to disperse. Also factored into this calculation was the probable blowback of casualties and its impact on public opinion. The establishment opted for talks therefore.

It is highly discouraging to hear from the Information Minister that “neither the government nor the state is completely ready to fight extremism.” Had the TLP been dealt with by an iron hand in 2017, instead of being mollycoddled by those who matter, the situation would have been different today. The lesson that needs to be learnt by all is that protecting or mainstreaming extremist organisations for political manoeuvring makes them strong, enabling them to take on their benefactors even. If the state becomes weak and violent groups become strong, the problem starts,” says the Information Minister, adding that soft change in society came only when the state established its writ and enforced laws. “If you want soft change, you must be hard.” Contrarily Imran Khan treated the TLP as soulmates for three years maintaining that he and the TLP have the same objective but different approaches.

Previous articleSmog ignored?
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Smog ignored?

Smog might be a god metaphor for the many crises afflicting the state, both open and hidden. Unfortunately, it has very unmetaphoricaly, indeed very...
Read more
Letters

Smog and Air Pollution

Air pollution is becoming a major problem in Pakistan and neighbouring countries. The regular burning of crop residues by farmers has contributed to the...
Read more
Letters

Elections: To be or not to be fair, that is the question

The noise around electoral reforms has risen to a crescendo. While the ruling coalition is bent on bringing in reforms like Electronic Voting Machines...
Read more
Letters

Cat’s eyes

While the rest of the world is steering out of outmoded things, Pakistan is still clinging to the old-fashioned modes. This includes the use...
Read more
Letters

Soaring diabetes cases

It is true that Covid-19 is still spreading and causing countless deaths all over the world. But, it is important that we do not...
Read more
Comment

Majority is authority

AT PENPOINT One of the most serious things that can happen to a government in a parliamentary system happened, but no one is paying it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Cat’s eyes

While the rest of the world is steering out of outmoded things, Pakistan is still clinging to the old-fashioned modes. This includes the use...

Soaring diabetes cases

Shehbaz accuses govt of rigging during prayer timings to pass NAB bill

Pakistan desires to maintain enduring ties with Bahrain: COAS

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.