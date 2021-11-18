Sports

Matthew Hayden posts a cordial message in Urdu for Men in Green

By News Desk

Former Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden has posted a heartfelt message in Urdu for the national cricket team ahead of their series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Green are in Dhaka for their next assignment and the former Australian opener, who is in quarantine in Brisbane, have wished them best of luck for the series.

“Assalam o alaikum Pakistan! I am in Brisbane at the moment and completing my isolation period here but my heart is beating with all the players and support staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka,” he posted.

“I wish all the best of luck to the Pakistan cricket team, Come on Champs, you can do it, Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that Hayden was with the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup as batting consultant. Meanwhile, bowling consultant Vernon Philander extended his period and is with the side on the Bangladesh tour. He will leave before the second Test of the series.

