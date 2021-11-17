NATIONAL

Peace time training mandatory to meet any eventuality: Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed the culmination phase of a corps level exercise in Kharian, aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that the exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies.

The military’s media wing said that the exercise involved the employment of the latest weapon systems including VT-4 tanks and combat air support.

Speaking on the occasion, according ISPR statement, General Qamar appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops. He expressed his complete satisfaction with the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and the latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

The army chief stressed that realistic training in peace time is mandatory to meet any eventuality. “Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide-ranging threats,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the army chief was received by Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood upon his arrival in the exercise area followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.

Staff Report

