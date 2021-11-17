NATIONAL

Houses of Parliament meet with electronic voting on agenda

By Staff Report
Pakistani media personnel gather outside the Parliament building during a joint session in Islamabad on February 28, 2019. - Pakistan said on February 28 it will release a captured Indian pilot in a "peace gesture", taking a step towards rapprochement as clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals ignited fears of a disastrous conflict. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of both chambers of Parliament is currently underway to discuss two dozen legislative items, including the contentious electoral reforms bills which last week witnessed 11th-hour postponement of a similar sitting following tensions in the ruling coalition over the long-promised reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at Parliament House shortly before the session began.

Also before the sitting, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, met with National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government aims to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the next general elections to be held in 2023.

The use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and an internet-based voting regime, for Pakistan nationals living abroad, are two main points of the reform package proposed by the government.

These reforms have been suggested in the context of the controversy-marred last general elections in 2018 whose results were objected to by the opposition parties.

The last general polls, like the previous ones, were held in the country while using the conventional voting system.

One of the major controversies surrounding the conduct of the last polls was the near-breakdown of the Result Transmission System (RTS) developed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for electronic dispatch of results of every polling station for its compilation by the electoral officials.

A similar session scheduled for November 11 was postponed at the last minute after the opposition MPs twice defeated the government during voting on two motions for the admissibility of the proposals.

Ahead of today’s session, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope MPs would adopt the law to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet, the minister said that the PTI would complete another one of its election promises once this is done.

“The laws on electronic voting machines and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis will prove to be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan,” he said.

Today’s session was convened after the government addressed the reservations of its coalition partners and evolved consensus on the matter, said Chaudhry.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Khan held back-to-back meetings with the leaders of allied parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). However, no politician from the allied parties has spoken to the media on the matter.

Also, on Monday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the coalition allies had agreed on the bills that are to be tabled in the sitting today.

Ahmed had said it is the prime minister’s dream to introduce EVMs in elections as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.

OPPOSITION ‘FINE TUNES’ STRATEGY:

On Tuesday, Sharif contacted major leaders of the opposition and discussed with them a unified strategy for today’s session.

He telephoned Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, National Party chief Abdul Malik Baloch, National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Siraj ul-Haq.

During his phone call to Zardari, Sharif discussed the matters pertaining to the joint strategy of the united opposition during today’s joint parliamentary session.

The PPP chairman, during the telephonic conversation, told Sharif the “anti-people policies” of the government should be reversed through parliament.

Zardari told Sharif that in the recent past, the opposition parties had compelled the “selected PTI-led government” to retreat on several occasions.

The PPP chairman went on to add that the success against the government was achieved because of the unity of the opposition.

Previous articleNew York auction smashes record for Frida Kahlo work
Next articleOne killed, six injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

One killed, six injured in Karachi cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and six others including children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi on Wednesday, the police said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Joint national response needed to tackle security challenges: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the need for a joint national response to tackle national security...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gang allegedly involved in gang-raping busted

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang, including two officials of Punjab Police, on the charge of sexually...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP starts verification of Covid vaccination cards

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started verification process of Covid-19 vaccination cards. The district administration officials are paying surprise visits to business centers, public places, offices and...
Read more
NATIONAL

President summons joint session of parliament tomorrow

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of parliament on Wednesday. The joint session of parliament will be held at 1200 hours on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran states ‘it’s surprising that Opposition is fearful of a machine’

PM Imran Khan has stated on Tuesday that he finds it surprising that the Opposition is afraid of a machine, referring to the electronic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw

MONTEVIDEO: Argentina qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar as a point in their 0-0 draw with Brazil on Tuesday proved enough after...

Epaper – November 17 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 17 KHI 2021

Epaper – November 17 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.