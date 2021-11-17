Houses of Parliament meet with electronic voting on agenda

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of both chambers of Parliament is currently underway to discuss two dozen legislative items, including the contentious electoral reforms bills which last week witnessed 11th-hour postponement of a similar sitting following tensions in the ruling coalition over the long-promised reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at Parliament House shortly before the session began.

“When a player enters the field he is ready to face any challenge, and tries to do better than his opponent” PM @ImranKhanPTI tells journalists as he proceeds to chair meeting of @PTIofficial parliamentary team ahead of crucial joint sitting of the #Parliament#APPNews pic.twitter.com/crXugmGEg3 — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) November 17, 2021

Also before the sitting, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, met with National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber.