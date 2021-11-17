Houses of Parliament meet with electronic voting on agenda

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of both chambers of Parliament is currently underway to discuss two dozen legislative items, including the contentious electoral reforms bills which last week witnessed 11th-hour postponement of a similar sitting following tensions in the ruling coalition over the long-promised reforms.
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at Parliament House shortly before the session began.
“When a player enters the field he is ready to face any challenge, and tries to do better than his opponent” PM @ImranKhanPTI tells journalists as he proceeds to chair meeting of @PTIofficial parliamentary team ahead of crucial joint sitting of the #Parliament#APPNews pic.twitter.com/crXugmGEg3
— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) November 17, 2021
Also before the sitting, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, met with National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government aims to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the next general elections to be held in 2023.
The use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and an internet-based voting regime, for Pakistan nationals living abroad, are two main points of the reform package proposed by the government.
These reforms have been suggested in the context of the controversy-marred last general elections in 2018 whose results were objected to by the opposition parties.
The last general polls, like the previous ones, were held in the country while using the conventional voting system.
One of the major controversies surrounding the conduct of the last polls was the near-breakdown of the Result Transmission System (RTS) developed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for electronic dispatch of results of every polling station for its compilation by the electoral officials.
A similar session scheduled for November 11 was postponed at the last minute after the opposition MPs twice defeated the government during voting on two motions for the admissibility of the proposals.
Ahead of today’s session, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope MPs would adopt the law to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
In a tweet, the minister said that the PTI would complete another one of its election promises once this is done.
“The laws on electronic voting machines and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis will prove to be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan,” he said.
انشاللہ آج پارلیمان اوْورسیز پاکستانیوں کو انتخابات میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی سہولت کا قانون پاس کر کے تحریک انصاف ایک اور انتخابی وعدے کی تکمیل کرے گی، الیکٹرونک ووٹنگ مشین اور اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کے ووٹ کا قانون پاکستان میں جمہوریت کو مضبوط بنانے کیلئے سنگ میل ثابت ہوں گے
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 17, 2021
Today’s session was convened after the government addressed the reservations of its coalition partners and evolved consensus on the matter, said Chaudhry.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Khan held back-to-back meetings with the leaders of allied parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). However, no politician from the allied parties has spoken to the media on the matter.
Also, on Monday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the coalition allies had agreed on the bills that are to be tabled in the sitting today.
Ahmed had said it is the prime minister’s dream to introduce EVMs in elections as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.
OPPOSITION ‘FINE TUNES’ STRATEGY:
On Tuesday, Sharif contacted major leaders of the opposition and discussed with them a unified strategy for today’s session.
He telephoned Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, National Party chief Abdul Malik Baloch, National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Siraj ul-Haq.
During his phone call to Zardari, Sharif discussed the matters pertaining to the joint strategy of the united opposition during today’s joint parliamentary session.
The PPP chairman, during the telephonic conversation, told Sharif the “anti-people policies” of the government should be reversed through parliament.
Zardari told Sharif that in the recent past, the opposition parties had compelled the “selected PTI-led government” to retreat on several occasions.
The PPP chairman went on to add that the success against the government was achieved because of the unity of the opposition.