Electoral reforms to ensure fair, transparent elections: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday felicitated the nation, particularly nine million overseas Pakistanis, and said the passage of electoral reforms package would ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said the passage of bills related to use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and grant of right to vote to overseas Pakistanis has proved once again that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the largest party of the country, having broad-based support of the masses from every nook and corner of the country.

He said the Majlis-e-Shoora has approved unprecedented legislation related to basic rights of citizens, adding that foundation of free and fair elections has been laid. He thanked the coalition partners for extending support to the government.

There will be i-voting system for Pakistanis living abroad, adding that election is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan while legislation is the responsibility of parliament.

He said the legislation would help protect the rights of women and children. Special courts for women and children would be set up.

He said that government made optimum effort to evolve consensus with the opposition on electoral reforms and adopt the bill unanimously, but the opposition played a negative role in the legislation process.

Criticising the opposition, he said the opposition leaders are political dwarfs, adding that those considering to move no-confidence motion against government functionaries should have a second thought about their assessments.

He said he has predicted in the morning that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif are the ‘defeated people’.