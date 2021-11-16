NATIONAL

Shehbaz, Bilawal fine-tune joint opposition’s strategy for today’s joint sitting of parliament

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called major leaders of the opposition and discussed with them a unified strategy for today’s Joint Session of the Parliament.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan also met the leaders of the allied parties at PM’s Chambers at the Parliament House and won their support for key legislation including the electoral reforms bill.

Shehbaz telephoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.   During his phone call to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shehbaz discussed the matters pertaining to the joint strategy of the united opposition during today’s joint parliamentary session.

The PPP chairman, during the telephonic conversation told Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president that the anti-people policies of the ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be reversed through parliament.

Bilawal told Shahbaz that in the recent past the opposition parties had compelled the “selected PTI-led government” to retreat on several occasions.

The PPP chairman went on to add that the success was achieved because of the unity of the opposition.

Staff Report

