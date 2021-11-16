NATIONAL

Asif Zardari opines that Imran Khan-led govt will fail to complete its tenure

"Those who 'brought' Prime Minister Imran Khan are now admitting they committed a mistake," says Asif Zardari. "Maryam Nawaz is like my daughter, I will not speak about her petition," he says. The IHC has given a two-week deadline for arguments.

By News Desk
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the court for a hearing to face the charges of money laundering case in Karachi on January 23, 2019. - The Pakistani banking court on January 23 extended interim bail to Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until February 6 in money laundering case, local media said. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has stated on Tuesday that the incumbent PTI government will fail to complete its five-year tenure.

Zardari stated that “Those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan are now admitting that they committed a mistake,” while adding that they are now figuring out how to undo that mistake.

While speaking to the reporters during his appearance at an accountability court, he stated that “Only Allah knows best how they can fix this mistake”

While responding to a question related to Maryam Nawaz’s petition, Zardari said he would not talk about it as “Maryam Nawaz is like a daughter to me.”

When asked about ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim’s affidavit, the former president stated that “We have already seen this. Justice Qayyum had a tape with Saif-ur-Rehman and some friends as well.”

It is pertinent to note that the NAB prosecutor, in two references against the former president, sought a month’s time to prepare his arguments on his appeals pending since 2014.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against Zardari’s gold reference and Ursus tractors deal.

It merits mention that the IHC approved a two-week deadline for the NAB prosecutor to finalise his arguments, warning NAB that if it fails to prepare arguments by that time, then the court will decide on the existing record available with it.

Previous articleShehbaz discusses anti-govt drive with Bilawal over telephone
News Desk

