Asif Zardari opines that Imran Khan-led govt will fail to complete its tenure

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has stated on Tuesday that the incumbent PTI government will fail to complete its five-year tenure.

Zardari stated that “Those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan are now admitting that they committed a mistake,” while adding that they are now figuring out how to undo that mistake.

While speaking to the reporters during his appearance at an accountability court, he stated that “Only Allah knows best how they can fix this mistake”

While responding to a question related to Maryam Nawaz’s petition, Zardari said he would not talk about it as “Maryam Nawaz is like a daughter to me.”

When asked about ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim’s affidavit, the former president stated that “We have already seen this. Justice Qayyum had a tape with Saif-ur-Rehman and some friends as well.”

It is pertinent to note that the NAB prosecutor, in two references against the former president, sought a month’s time to prepare his arguments on his appeals pending since 2014.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against Zardari’s gold reference and Ursus tractors deal.

It merits mention that the IHC approved a two-week deadline for the NAB prosecutor to finalise his arguments, warning NAB that if it fails to prepare arguments by that time, then the court will decide on the existing record available with it.