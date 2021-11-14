Shehbaz concerned over domestic, industrial gas shortage

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif Sunday expressed serious concern over the gas shortage crisis in the country.

According to sources, he said the cold has not yet begun but gas supplies to homes and factories have been suspended. Shehbaz said the announcement of gas supply to the citizens only three times was the negligence and incompetence of the Imran leg government.

He said that the government itself had admitted that 14 cargoes of gas could be brought from the infrastructure set up by the previous government of the PML-N. But, he added that the government was ordering only ten cargoes.

The PML-N president further stated the country would have a shortage of 300 million to 400 million cubic feet of gas on which domestic stoves and heaters would not burn, adding that hot water for bathing had already been declared a luxury by the government.

He was of the view the non-supply of gas to industries would increase unemployment in the country and the wheel of factories would jam.