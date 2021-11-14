Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to extend facilities at Chaman border

QUETTA: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to extend more facilities at Chaman border crossing point of Bab-i-Dosti.

Radio Pakistan reported on Friday that the border crossing will now remain open for movement of pedestrians and trade from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m while the movement of trucks loaded with trade goods will be allowed from 8:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m.

On November 02 one of the main crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened after being closed for almost a month. The officials have been reported offering hope for an end to a standoff that has caused heavy losses to traders and left thousands stranded.

The Chaman crossing is a major transit point for truckers moving fruit exports from around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar and its closure during October this year for 27 days has come at a high cost for farmers unable to get their produce to market.

“The Afghan transit trade and other trade and economic activities continue,” a senior border official said. The reopening should come as a relief to the Taliban government in Kabul, which desperately needs the customs revenues from the border posts. Its cash-strapped economy has few other legitimate sources of foreign revenue.

As Afghanistan has sunk deeper into economic crisis, with the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August, Pakistani officials have been increasingly concerned by the prospect of a new wave of refugees.

Pakistani authorities originally closed the borders due to security threats, but disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents prevented reopening for weeks, despite pledges of action.