PESHAWAR: Two police officials were killed in an explosion Saturday morning near Raghagan Dam 13 kilometres east of Khaar town in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan confirmed the death of the law enforcers.

He revealed the blast was conducted through a remote control device.

Khan added law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation.