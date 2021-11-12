NATIONAL

Interim Afghan FM ‘positive’ about Pakistan-TTP talks

By News Desk
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Kabul on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Hoshang Hashimi / AFP) (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday expressed that he was hopeful about talks between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and he is sure that the talks will bear positive results.

“There have been some positive improvements and we are hopeful for a positive outcome of the talks,” the interim Afghan FM stated while adding that people shouldn’t expect the dialogue to take place over a few days as these things take time.

As reports had been surfacing that a ceasefire has been signed between the TTP and the Pakistan government to put an end to militancy in the region, the talks are reportedly being brokered by the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

FM Muttaqi further said that the Afghan delegation and the Pakistani authorities talked about transit trade, refugee and visa issues among other things, while adding that there would be “good news” for Pak-Afghan ties.

As per Muttaqi, the Taliban regime demanded trade access to the Wagah border, Karachi and Gwadar ports to boost the trade.

While commenting on global recognition of the Taliban regime, he stated that ‘recognition’ meant ‘cooperation’ then the Taliban delegations were travelling around the world, meeting envoys and discussing issues pertaining to Afghanistan. “This means we have been recognised as the sole representatives of Afghanistan”

FM Muttaqi while alluding to global demands of an inclusive government and fundamental rights in Afghanistan, stated that the Taliban will fulfil demands that are beneficial to the Afghan people. “But this does not mean that the Taliban are not open to talks on contentious issues,”

Muttaqi on Women rights in Afghanistan stated that 100 per cent of Afghan women were working in the health sector, whereas in the education sector, the number was around 75 per cent. As for the education of girls, he said the education for girls will start soon across Afghanistan.

Muttaqi went on to reveal that primary schools were open in all parts of Afghanistan and secondary schools have resumed classes in a few provinces, while adding that there were 200,000 teachers in Afghanistan and the world should help the Taliban government in payment of their salaries.

The FM further stated that the ex-Afghan National Army personnel will not be integrated as the Taliban-led Afghanistan won’t have the need for such a large force. “We will have our own force soon”

The envoy concluded by stating that the Taliban founder, Mullah Omar, had directed the Taliban to use the constitution of King Zahir Shah, but the Taliban will strike down clauses that are against Islamic principles. “I am making it clear that Afghanistan is not a lawless country,” he concluded.

 

News Desk

