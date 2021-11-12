NATIONAL

Fawad urges int’l community to help Afghan people

By News Desk
APP44-08 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing the book launching ceremony of " Imran Khan Aur Naya Pakistan" . APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Friday, urged the international community to come forward and help the Afghan people.

The minister, while talking to press attaches of foreign embassies in Islamabad stated that the effect of the situation in Afghanistan is somehow directly proportional to Pakistan.

Fawad said that “We want an inclusive government in Afghanistan but at the same time, we are also concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis there”

The minister went on to claim that in case of any further deterioration of the situation in the war-ravaged country, global terrorist organisations would be the only ones benefitting from it, while adding that “stability in Afghanistan is imperative to deny space to terrorist outfits.”

As per the minister, India has remained involved in the “fake propaganda campaign” against Pakistan.

Last month, the Chaudry claimed that a European TV channel had exposed fake news by Indian media regarding the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launching an offensive in Panjshir, Afghanistan, while emphasizing the need for international efforts to combat the problem of fake news.

Chaudhry went on to state that there should be a code of conduct for media at the international level to stop fabricated news from spreading on social media against any country.

It is pertinent to note that earlier on Thursday, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it was crucial for the international community to ‘avoid mistakes’ of the past and pursue positive engagement with the Taliban regime to avert economic collapse and civil war in the country.

“Everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively and we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis,” he said while addressing the opening session of the 9th meeting of Troika Plus held in Islamabad.

The foreign minister added that engagement with Afghanistan was important as nobody wished to see civil war and an economic collapse in Kabul.

 

