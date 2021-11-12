BHC grants protective bail to MNA Jam Abdul Karim in Nazim Jokhio murder case

The Balochistan High Court granted protective bail to MNA Jam Abdul Karim in a petition filed on his behalf by Advocate Sajid Tareen, pertaining to the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

It is to note that MNA Jam Abdul Karim is the elder brother of the prime suspect PPP MPA Jam Owais.

BHC after granting protective bail to Jam Abdul Karim ordered him to to appear before the relevant court within 15 days.

Earlier, Jam Abdul Karim’s younger brother, MPA Jam Owais and six others were arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. Jokhio purportedly filmed the PPP lawmaker’s guests hunting houbara bustards in Thatta.

As per the details, video footage from the time of Nazim’s murder, which went missing from the Jam House, had earlier been recovered, said police.

In this regard, the police stated that the suspects initially removed the footage of murder from the site, which was later traced by the police after the suspects arrested in the case were questioned.

The police went on to reveal that the footage has been sent for a forensic examination of its contents. It will help ascertain which individuals were directly involved in the crime.

It is pertinent to note that Section 365 of kidnapping in the case and MNA Jam Abdul Karim has also been included in the list of suspects.

The investigating officer revealed that 16 more persons, including Jam Abdul Karim have been named in the incident, out of which five suspects have not been identified.

As per the investigating report, many suspects arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case confessed to throwing the victim’s mobile phone inside a well.

According to details, two suspects confessed to throwing the mobile phone away into a 50-60 feet deep well in Memon Goth, which has been dry for many years.

The police has stopped them from dumping trash into the well and burning it, as of now, in order to search for the mobile phone.

The murder incident took place last week, where Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car near his village in Thatta that bore a foreign number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle why they blocked the road and what they were doing there. A verbal brawl ensued. Nazim was given death threats and they tried to snatch his mobile. He somehow managed to escape from the scene at the time.

As per a statement given by his brother, Afzal, Nazim had broadcast a live stream on social media of a hunting expedition involving foreign guests of PPP MPA Jam Owais. Later, the PPP MPA called him to his house, where he was brutally tortured, Nazim’s family state.

On November 3, the police recovered Nazim’s dead body from Memon Goth in Malir.