Sports

Women’s PSL on the cards, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says

By Agencies
Newly-elected Pakistan's Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and former team captain Ramiz Raja speaks during a press conference at the cricket academy in Lahore on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pakistan cricket board hopes to launch a women’s version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament, its newly appointed chairman Ramiz Raja said this week.

Raja made the comments in a video posted on Twitter, where he also announced that the board plans to launch an Under-19 men’s edition of the PSL.

The Pakistan cricket board launched the PSL in 2016, with the competition featuring six men’s teams from six cities in the country.

“In October next year, we’ll launch an Under-19 PSL,” Raja said. “This is very exciting because it’s never happened anywhere else.”

“I also have the women’s PSL in my mind. We’ll become the first cricket board in Asia to launch that.”

Australia hosts the Women’s Big Bash League as its domestic T20 league, while England held the inaugural ‘The Hundred’ tournament for women alongside the men’s competition this year.

The only women’s cricket competition currently in Asia is the franchise-style Women’s T20 Challenge that the Indian cricket board has held alongside the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

The Women’s T20 Challenge featured three teams in its 2020 edition and was not held this year.

Several Indian cricketers, including T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and one-day and test captain Mithali Raj, have called for a full-fledged women’s IPL in future.

Previous articleBabar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have put together more runs in their partnership this T20 World Cup than any...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

DUBAI: Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan entered his name in the record books by becoming the first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a...
Read more
Sports

Pliskova, Kontaveit open WTA Finals with wins

GUADALAJARA: Karolina Pliskova continued her dominance of Garbine Muguruza Wednesday, opening her WTA Finals campaign with a battling 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over the Spaniard. Czech...
Read more
Sports

Australia underdogs against Pakistan in role reversal

DUBAI: It will be quite a role reversal with Australia being the proverbial underdogs in tonight's semi-final of the T20 World Cup against a...
Read more
Sports

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

MILAN: Italy head into Friday's crunch visit of Switzerland with their World Cup hopes still in the balance, as the newly-crowned European champions aim...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand through to finals after beating England

ABU DHABI: New Zealand have made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup after beating England at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan to take PTI into confidence on deferring Parliament’s...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the PTI core committee, sources said Thursday. Sources privy to the matter said that the...

‘India losing battle of hearts and minds’ in occupied Kashmir, says FM Qureshi alongside OIC envoy

Delhi’s regional summit fails to equate terrorism with Afghanistan

Pakistan ‘deeply concerned’ over deployment of additional Indian occupation forces in IIOJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.