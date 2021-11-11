World

India struggles to put out crop waste fires that fuel air pollution

By Agencies
Men walk along a field as stubble burning smoke rises, in Gharaunda in the northern state of Haryana, India, November 9, 2021. Picture taken November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India’s efforts to reduce crop-waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter, by spending billions of rupees over the past four years have done little to avert a sharp deterioration in air quality.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the farm belt that borders the capital, New Delhi, accounts for 30 per cent to 40pc of air pollution in October and November, according to air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

In 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration set out to tackle the problem by establishing a fund to help farmers get rid of rice paddy straw, left out in the field by mechanised harvesters, by using machines.

It has taken 22.49 billion rupees ($302 million) and four years but the plan aimed at stopping farmers torching their crop waste has failed to have any measurable impact on air quality, with New Delhi’s again in the “very poor” category this month, as in previous years, SAFAR data showed.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, 117 km (73 miles) north of New Delhi, dozens of farmers from 12 villages told Reuters that the authorities’ failure to iron out glitches in the plan and the prohibitive prices of the equipment had made it difficult for them to either buy or hire it.

“The subsidy plan looks good on paper but the officials have failed to address our practical problems,” said Kishan Lal, a grain grower. “Despite the subsidy, the machines are beyond our reach.”

A government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Two government officials, who both declined to be identified, acknowledged that the plan has not put an end to stubble burning and said it would take time.

Under the plan, individual farmers can get a 50pc subsidy and farm cooperatives an 80pc subsidy to buy the machines for cutting, collecting and hauling away compressed paddy straw.

Other than the subsidy offered by the federal government, since 2018 Punjab state has spent 10.45 billion rupees on crop waste management.

Farmers said the three pieces of machinery needed cost 250,000 rupees to 350,000 rupees, and they also need to buy at least three tractors and two trolleys. A tractor and trolley — not covered under the subsidy programme — cost about 550,000 and 300,000 rupees, respectively.

Also, farmers need to first pay upfront and then claim the subsidy, which takes up to 10 months, said farmer Jagdish Singh.

To be eligible for the subsidy, farmers need to buy the machines only from select government-approved shops, which often sell the equipment at a premium, farmers said.

‘Race against time’

Last month, growers from three villages — Raipur Jattan, Shahjahanpur and Gagsina — pooled their money to buy one set of the machines but soon found it was insufficient to handle a combined 9,000 acres of farmland spread across the villages.

“The machines can barely cover 200 to 300 acres in 20 days,” said farmer Rakesh Singh. “Forget about three villages, this machine is not sufficient even for one. We burn the residue as we race against time to plant wheat.”

After harvesting rice, farmers have a short window of about 20 days to plant wheat, and late sowing means lower yields.

A sharp rise in rice production and yields in India, the world’s biggest exporter of the grain, has exacerbated the problem of crop waste, with Punjab and Haryana generating more than 27 million tonnes of rice straw a year.

“The plan has failed to address the problem because most farmers can’t buy such expensive machines,” said Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The two government officials argued that the transition to mechanised crop-waste management would be a slow process. Encouraging power, paper and sugar producers to use the rice straw as fuel could also be a viable solution, they said.

“Instead of turning Punjab and Haryana into a junkyard of these machines, the government should pay farmers 200 rupees for every 100kg of rice straw which can be used as a feedstock for many industries,” said agriculture economist Devinder Sharma.

Previous articleSaudi Arabia denies playing saboteur at Glasgow climate summit
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Saudi Arabia denies playing saboteur at Glasgow climate summit

The tightest of smiles on his face and the fabric of his traditional thobe swirling about him as he strides through a hallway at...
Read more
World

Delhi’s regional summit fails to equate terrorism with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Summit on Afghanistan in New Delhi failed to achieve the Indian objective of indirectly raising the bogey of terrorism in Afghanistan...
Read more
World

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON: Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. But her...
Read more
World

Iran-supplied arms smuggled from Yemen into Somalia, study finds

NAIROBI: Guns supplied by Iran to its Houthi allies in Yemen are being smuggled across the Gulf of Aden to Somalia, according to a...
Read more
Top Headlines

China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific Thursday as tensions mounted over the security of...
Read more
World

Israel ambassador to UK rushed out of LSE after pro-Palestine protests

The Israel ambassador to the UK was rushed out of the London School of Economics by security guards on Tuesday night following pro-Palestine protests against her...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have put together more runs in their partnership this T20 World Cup than any...

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

PM Imran Khan to take PTI into confidence on deferring Parliament’s joint session: sources

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.