Sports

Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

By Staff Report
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan celebrate their win in the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have put together more runs in their partnership this T20 World Cup than any other batting pair at any T20 World Cup.

The duo have amassed 402 runs together, according to Wisden, known in the cricketing world to have put together the Bible of Cricket.

The record was set during Pakistan’s semi-final against Australia on Thursday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

This was not the only record to have been set during the match.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan became the only batter to have scored 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. It took him 20 innings to achieve the feat.

Moreover, Babar broke yet another record of India’s Virat Kohli during the semi-final clash.

This time, the Pakistani skipper became the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings. Previously, the record was held by Kohli, who had scored 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings.

Previous articleSaudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

DUBAI: Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan entered his name in the record books by becoming the first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a...
Read more
Sports

Pliskova, Kontaveit open WTA Finals with wins

GUADALAJARA: Karolina Pliskova continued her dominance of Garbine Muguruza Wednesday, opening her WTA Finals campaign with a battling 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over the Spaniard. Czech...
Read more
Sports

Australia underdogs against Pakistan in role reversal

DUBAI: It will be quite a role reversal with Australia being the proverbial underdogs in tonight's semi-final of the T20 World Cup against a...
Read more
Sports

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

MILAN: Italy head into Friday's crunch visit of Switzerland with their World Cup hopes still in the balance, as the newly-crowned European champions aim...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand through to finals after beating England

ABU DHABI: New Zealand have made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup after beating England at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu...
Read more
Sports

Shoaib Akhtar says ‘PM Imran Khan is with me’ on PTV controversy

Pertaining to PTV's decision to take legal action against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler said he will give a "befitting" response...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘India losing battle of hearts and minds’ in occupied Kashmir, says...

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the Indian government was "losing the battle of hearts and minds" in occupied Kashmir. Addressing...

Delhi’s regional summit fails to equate terrorism with Afghanistan

Pakistan ‘deeply concerned’ over deployment of additional Indian occupation forces in IIOJK

Pliskova, Kontaveit open WTA Finals with wins

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.