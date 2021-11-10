NATIONAL

New US envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban minister in Islamabad: official

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: The new US special envoy for Afghanistan, who will visit Pakistan this week, will also meet with the Taliban foreign minister and senior diplomats from China and Russia, a Pakistan official and the US State Department said.

It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since taking over from Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who spearheaded the talks that led to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The so-called “troika plus” meeting, due to take place on Thursday in Islamabad, will include the Afghan Taliban’s new foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a senior government official in Islamabad told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The State Department said earlier in the week West also planned to visit Russia and India.

“Together with our partners, he will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and of any future Afghanistan government,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing this week.

The Pakistan official said the meeting is “primarily aimed at […] finding ways to avert a humanitarian crisis and to look into possibilities of setting up an inclusive government in Afghanistan”.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half the country facing “acute” food shortages and winter forcing millions to choose between migration and starvation.

West, who was in Brussels this week to brief NATO on US engagements with the Taliban, told reporters that the Islamists have “very clearly” voiced their desire to see aid resumed, as well as to normalise international relations and see sanctions relief.

He called for unity from allies on those issues, noting that Washington “can deliver none of these things on our own”.

Islamic State threat

That includes China, with whom the United States has clashed in recent months over issues including Taiwan. West said Beijing has a “positive role” to play in Afghanistan.

He said that while he will visit India, he did not plan to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan there today.

Indian officials said the meeting involved Russia and Iran as well as Central Asian nations Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan was also invited but declined, as did China, citing “scheduling reasons”.

India was an enthusiastic supporter of the ousted Western-backed government of Afghanistan.

Ajit Doval, the Indian national security advisor, echoed West’s call for close cooperation among regional allies as he opened the meeting in New Delhi.

“I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference on Wednesday that the group welcomes the various regional meetings.

“We have no worries, the meetings will be for Afghanistan’s benefit because the entire region believes that the security of Afghanistan is for the benefit of all,” he said.

West also touched on security in the region, saying the United States is concerned about a recent uptick in attacks by the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

“We want the Taliban to be successful against them,” he said.

He added that al-Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan “is an issue of ongoing concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban”.

Previous articleCourt grants remand of suspects in murder of Sindh journalist by PPP lawmaker
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court grants remand of suspects in murder of Sindh journalist by PPP lawmaker

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Malir on Wednesday granted physical remand of three suspects in a case pertaining to the murder of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N urges SC to summon Imran over Daska by-poll fiasco

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the Supreme Court should also take notice of the alleged rigging in the Daska by-election and summon...
Read more
NATIONAL

Records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war uncovered

The records of 320,000 troops from the Punjab who fought in the first world war, left unread in a basement for 97 years, have...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reserves judgement on holding of Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its judgement on holding the local government polls in Sindh while the provincial government sought more...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the retired employees of the provincial government. A two-judge...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP reserves judgement on holding of Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its judgement on holding the local government polls in Sindh while the provincial government sought more...

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.