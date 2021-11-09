NATIONAL

Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage transcript submitted to court

By News Desk

The prosecution in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Tuesday submitted the transcript of the CCTV footage to a session court, according to a news outlet.

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20. Police had charged Zahir Zakir Jaffer, a US national and scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with murder.

According to the report, the description of the footage said that on July 18 at 10:18pm, Noor could be seen entering Zahir’s home while attending to a phone call. At 2:39am on July 19, the two could be seen coming out of the house with bags which they placed in a taxi and then went back inside.

A couple of minutes later, at 2:41am, Noor comes running barefooted towards the gate in fear and panic upon which Iftikhar (watchman) could be seen closing the gate to prevent her from leaving. The transcript added that Zahir came out of the house and grabbed Noor, proceeding to forcibly drag her back inside despite her pleading with her hands joined together.

Sometime later at 2:46am, according to the transcript, the pair could once again be seen exiting the house and approaching the gate. This time, they sit in the taxi across the street with their baggage and depart in the car.

They return just minutes later at 2:52am and go back inside the house with their bags while Iftikhar and a black dog could also be seen in the yard.

On July 20 at 7:12pm, Noor could be seen jumping from the first floor of the house, a cell phone in her hand — onto the grill beside the ground floor gallery. She then staggered towards the main gate and wanted to go out but Iftikhar and the gardener could be seen closing the door to stop her.

Zahir jumped from the first floor as well, ran towards Noor and then trapped her in a cabin beside the gate. He snatched Noor’s mobile phone from her and dragged her back inside the house.

At 8:06pm, Therapyworks’ employees could be seen entering through the main gate and trying to enter the house at 8:42pm. Later at 8:55pm, the employees could be seen bringing out an injured person and taking them towards the gate.

The case of Noor’s murder had sparked nationwide outrage with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end.

News Desk

