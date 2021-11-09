ICC confirms match officials for T20 WC semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of match officials for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, with Nitin Menon serving as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth, and David Boon as match referee, will oversee the first semi-final between England and New Zealand while the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Richard Illingworth and match referee Jeff Crowe.

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.