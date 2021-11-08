CITY

Walton Road in abysmal condition

By Ahmad Saad

LAHORE: A roughly two-kilometre long section between the Boy Scouts and College Road stops on Walton Road has been in a dilapidated condition for over two months and needs immediate repair.

Riddled with broken surfaces, the road — which leads to the Civil Services Academy and also houses a high-street shopping facility and a number of military installations — is already filled with uneven patches on both sides along the Bab-i-Pakistan project site and has become a nuisance. Ironically, the project itself is awaiting completion for over 36 years now.

The neighbourhood lies in the jurisdiction of NA-131 (Lahore-IX), a traditional Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) constituency being represented in the National Assembly by former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique since 2008.

Walton Road, the site of one of the first refugee camps following the Partition, passes through a network of sprawling neighbourhoods and attends thousands of commuters, mainly students and blue-collar workers, every day.

Now, with the arrival of winter, the dust being stirred up by vehicles travelling on the broken section is adding to the challenge of alarming pollution levels for the locals. “I have started to experience respiratory problems because of the flying dust,” complained Muhammad Yusuf, who lives in the nearby neighbourhood of Saddar and uses Walton Road to travel to his workplace.

Interestingly, the location by virtue of lying in a Cantonment area comes under the jurisdiction of Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) which also collects annual taxes on the pretext of construction and repairing of roads.

“[…] it’s hard to decide if it’s lack of funds or a lack of will [that’s hindering its repairing],” sighed one commuter. “Makes one wonder about their [authorities’] priorities really.”

“I assume the concerned authorities are hesitating [from repairing the road] since it is [located in] an opposition [MP’s] constituency, and they fear retribution [sic] from their higher-ups,” said another when approached for a comment.

The WCB could not be contacted for a comment.

Previous articleChristchurch mosques attacker weighing life-term appeal
Next articleDolphin that strayed is moved to sanctuary in Pakistan
Ahmad Saad

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Punjab ombudsman takes notice of illegal trees logging

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan over a news item about the illegal logging of...
Read more
LAHORE

Clean water provided to adjoining populace in Toba Tek Singh on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, the Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department has provided...
Read more
LAHORE

Top Jinnah Hospital official suspended

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department has suspended the Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, one of the largest public hospitals in Lahore. Minister for Primary and Secondary...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lahore to host third PACES competition from November 1

The third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition will be held in Lahore under the supervision of Pakistan Army from November...
Read more
HEADLINES

Calligraphy exhibition held at Lahore’s Alhamra Art Gallery

A calligraphy exhibition of calligraphy paintings by Farzana Waqas was held at the Alhamra Art Gallery in Lahore on Saturday.  The three day event that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lahore NA-133 by-poll: ECP rejects PTI’s Jamshed Cheema’s nomination papers 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected the nomination papers of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

ISLAMABAD: Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in nearly 24 years when it plays three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and a...

Djokovic’s greatness will be recognised eventually, says Medvedev

Dolphin that strayed is moved to sanctuary in Pakistan

Walton Road in abysmal condition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.