TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after ban revoked

LAHORE: The activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party announced the ending of their sit-in on Monday, a day after the government lifted the ban on it following a deal with its leadership.

The decision to revoke the ban was made after assurances from the group that it would abide by the law. Hundreds of detained supporters of the party were also released from detention as part of the deal.

The announcement to end the protest was made by a party leader, Syed Sarwar Shah, who called on the protestors to return to Masjid Rehmatallil Alameen in Lahore.

“Mufti Muneeb ur-Rahman had given us the guarantee and told us to go back to Masjid Rehmatallil Alameen when 50 percent of our demands are met,” Shah told the participants.

Rehman had also guaranteed that TLP chief Saad Rizvi will “attend the Urs [of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s first death anniversary] with us,” he said.

“We will not go to our homes, we will go to Masjid Rehmatallil Alameen.”