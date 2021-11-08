NATIONAL

Pakistan in ‘far better’ position due to effective Covid-19 strategy: minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped as low as 1.08 percent over the weekend, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan was in a far better position than the rest of the world due to its effective handling of the health crisis which was also appreciated by the international community.

Pakistan reported 449 new cases after conducting 41,709 tests — a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent — and nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, has attributed the success against coronavirus to teamwork.

In a tweet, the minister said: “There are a number of learnings from the NCOC experience, having huge implications for the way governance is carried out.”

In his tweet, Chaudhry said the political opponents were spreading lies in frustration and in this situation, the supporters of the ruling party should play their role in bringing facts to the public knowledge.

Commenting on rising inflation, he said Pakistan was not located on “some other planet” and international prices of commodities impacted it as well.

He said it was a fact now that Pakistan’s industry had revived, the construction sector was fully operational, the agricultural economy was prosperous and information technology exports had more than tripled.

The incomes of workers, farmers and people working in the industrial sector had increased, he said.

The minister hoped in the next six to eight months, prices of commodities in the international market would come down which would have a positive impact on Pakistan as well.

Staff Report

Pakistan tops world normalcy index

Out of 50 countries, Pakistan has been ranked first in The Economist’s World Normalcy Index. The index aims to track which countries are returning to...
Change of command ceremony takes place at Corps HQ, Gen Saeed given command of Karachi Corps by DG ISI

As per the official statement by the military, days after the appointment of new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the change of command ceremony...
Sirajul Haq approaches SC, demanding inquiry against those involved in Pandora leaks

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq on Monday moved the Supreme Court (SC), asking to initiate an inquiry against all those Pakistanis who are involved...
Nawaz Sharif’s property in Lahore to be auctioned on November 19

Assistant commissioner Lahore Cantt on Monday has given directive to auction the Lahore property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, following a verdict of...
Pakistan participates in first anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

ANKARRA: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar marked the first anniversary Sunday of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Karabakh war. Speaking at an...
Women urged to self-examine for breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday urged women nationwide to check regularly for potential signs of breast cancer and adopt what she...
