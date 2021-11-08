Pakistan in ‘far better’ position due to effective Covid-19 strategy: minister

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped as low as 1.08 percent over the weekend, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan was in a far better position than the rest of the world due to its effective handling of the health crisis which was also appreciated by the international community.

Pakistan reported 449 new cases after conducting 41,709 tests — a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent — and nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, has attributed the success against coronavirus to teamwork.

In a tweet, the minister said: “There are a number of learnings from the NCOC experience, having huge implications for the way governance is carried out.”

In his tweet, Chaudhry said the political opponents were spreading lies in frustration and in this situation, the supporters of the ruling party should play their role in bringing facts to the public knowledge.

پاکستان کی کرونا کیخلاف شاندار حکمت عملی جسے پورے دنیا نے سراہا کی بدولت آج ہم دنیا کے مقابلے میں کئ بہت بہتر حالات میں ہیں، سیاسی مخالفین کا کام ہےمایوسی اور جھوٹ پھیلانا ایسے میں تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان حقائق بیان کرنے میں کردار ادا کریں،پاکستان کسی علیحدہ سیارے پر نہیں ہے #PTI — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 8, 2021

Commenting on rising inflation, he said Pakistan was not located on “some other planet” and international prices of commodities impacted it as well.

He said it was a fact now that Pakistan’s industry had revived, the construction sector was fully operational, the agricultural economy was prosperous and information technology exports had more than tripled.

The incomes of workers, farmers and people working in the industrial sector had increased, he said.

The minister hoped in the next six to eight months, prices of commodities in the international market would come down which would have a positive impact on Pakistan as well.