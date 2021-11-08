NATIONAL

Imran stresses importance of morality for a nation’s success

By Staff Report
APP36-191021 ISLAMABAD: October 19 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at National Rehmatul lil Alameen Conference on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the importance of morality, particularly truth and honesty, in the reformation of a nation and society.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister said the welfare state of Medina under the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had become a great civilisation on the basis of such principles of morality.

“Our beloved Prophet PBUH first raised the moral standards of the state of Medina through his own supreme example (Sadiq and Amin) before they became one of the greatest civilisations,” the tweet read.

Khan also quoted Roman statesman Scipio which says: “No society is fortunate when its walls are standing while its morals are in ruins.”

Staff Report

