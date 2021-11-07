Sugar hoarding: Two of four sugar brokers detained in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore administration is tightening its noose around the sugar mafia as the authorities have issued detention orders of sugar brokers involved in the artificial hike in the price of the commodity.

Sources on Sunday divulged that according to a source report of the sensitive agencies, four brokers were manipulating the sugar prices.

In the light of the intelligence report, the city administration has decided to zero tolerance in on the sugar mafia and ordered for the house arrest of two brokers: Shahzad Faisal and Junaid Butt for 30 days.

Sources informed that the report, prepared by the sensitive agencies, has identified four big brokers who were involved in the price spike. Among them, two have already been taken into custody, sources added. Lahore deputy commissioner has issued orders of house arrest of two other brokers.

The house arrest orders of broker Shahzad Faisal, s/o Allah Rakha, r/o DHA

Phase V, Lahore; and another broker Junaid Butt, s/o Riaz Butt, r/o Tauheed

Park, Multan Road, Lahore have already been issued.

According to source report, both the brokers have been involved in hiking sugar price by creating artificial shortage of the commodity and spreading rumours.

The house arrest order was issued under Section III of Public Ordinance, 1960 in the light of all documentary proofs.

Both the brokers will be kept in house arrest under the watch of Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat superintendent.

A copy of house detention orders has been sent to the home department additional chief secretary, Lahore commissioner, Lahore CCPO, Punjab IG and IG Jails.