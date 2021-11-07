COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 471 new Covid-19 cases and 20 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 21th consecutive day, government data showed Sunday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 43,348 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 471 returned positive. The country has recorded less than 1,000 daily infections for the last three weeks.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 1.08%. Since October 16, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been under 2%.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 21,101,314 tests so far, confirming 1,276,711 cases, including 1,225,363 recovered cases.

There are 22,810 active cases under treatment across the country, including 1,233 in critical condition.

The pandemic killed 20 people on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 28,538.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country with 471,733 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 441,051 infections.